Bird flu: Nearly 16,000 birds to be killed after another suspected outbreak in Co Tyrone

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 14:45 BST

A further suspected case of bird flu is being investigated in commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said preliminary test results indicate the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza near Pomeroy..

Almost 16,000 birds at the site will be humanely culled.

In light of the initial positive findings, Temporary Control Zones have been established.

A further suspect notifiable bird flu case is under investigation in Co Tyrone Picture: pixabay (stock image).

Brian Dooher, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, decided to implement these measures after assessing several factors including observed clinical signs and preliminary test results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

It follows the announcement a week ago that more than 60,000 birds were to be culled at a commercial poultry premises near Dungannon following a suspected bird flu outbreak.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, stated: “This suspected incursion following the recently confirmed case in Dungannon reinforces that we cannot afford to be complacent.

"It is imperative that all bird owners adhere to stringent biosecurity measures to protect their flock and report any suspicious cases immediately.”

The Chief Veterinary Officer added: “The current disease control measures have been introduced to limit any potential spread of the disease. I urge all bird keepers, whether commercial or backyard, to maintain high biosecurity standards and fully comply with all requirements that have implemented to control this devastating disease.”

