A suspected outbreak of bird flu has been detected at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone. Picture: unsplash (stock image).

More than 60,000 birds are to be culled at a commercial poultry premises in Co Tyrone following a suspected outbreak of bird flu.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disease control measures have been initiated by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) following suspicion of notifiable highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) near Dungannon.

DAERA has confirmed that the Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Brian Dooher, has taken the decision based on number of factors including the clinical signs and preliminary results provided by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been a number of confirmed cases of bird flu in wild birds across NI.

Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, said: “A suspect case of notifiable Avian Influenza was reported on Friday, February 14 and initial results suggested the presence of notifiable HPAI.

"Following further investigation, the Chief Veterinary Officer has taken the decision, as a precautionary measure, to apply appropriate disease control measures, including the humane culling of all poultry on site (64,000) and the introduction of Temporary Control Zones to mitigate for onward disease spread.

"This suspected incursion of HPAI, following the recently confirmed case at a captive bird premises near Magherafelt further shows we cannot afford to be complacent. It is crucial that all bird owners – from backyard hobbyists to commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and report any suspect cases to the Department as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has applied across Northern Ireland since January 18. The AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. Furthermore, a Housing Order will come into force for all kept birds and poultry from 00:01 on Monday, February 17. This legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

Mr Dooher said: “The disease control measures have been taken to limit any potential spread of disease and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock. This includes ensuring continuous excellent levels of biosecurity and adhering to all the requirements mandated under the AIPZ.

“Samples from the infected premises have been sent to the National Reference Laboratory to confirm strain and pathogenicity. Should HPAI be officially confirmed, these Temporary Control Zones will be revoked and replaced with a three kilometre Protection Zone and 10 kilometre Surveillance Zone.”

Full details of the scope and measures required within the TCZs have been published on the DAERA website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, to the DAERA helpline on 0300 200 7840.