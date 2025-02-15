Update after M1 motorway closed in both directions for emergency repair work
Police have issued an update after a section of the M1 motorway was closed in both directions late on Saturday night.
The closure was between junctions 9 and 10, including on and offslips. Motorists were asked to use alternative routes.
Police said it was closed to facilitate Northern Ireland Electricity emergency works on a damaged cable.
The motorway has since reopened in both directions on completion of the repairs.
