Update after M1 motorway closed in both directions for emergency repair work

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Feb 2025, 22:43 BST
Updated 16th Feb 2025, 08:59 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have issued an update after a section of the M1 motorway was closed in both directions late on Saturday night.

The closure was between junctions 9 and 10, including on and offslips. Motorists were asked to use alternative routes.

Police said it was closed to facilitate Northern Ireland Electricity emergency works on a damaged cable.

The motorway has since reopened in both directions on completion of the repairs.

Related topics:MotoristsPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice