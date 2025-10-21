St John the Baptist College in Portadown awarded UK-wide Pastoral School of the Year title
The school was presented with the honour at the National Awards for Pastoral Care in Education held in Worcester and organised by National Association for Pastoral Care in Education (NAPCE).
It scooped the title ahead of other nominations from across the UK as ‘a school that can demonstrate a commitment to pastoral care and support for learners that makes a real difference in the progress and personal development of young people in the school’.
Principal Noella Murray described it as “a very proud moment”.
"We are overwhelmed to have been announced as the winner of NAPCE’S prestigious award and we are so proud of our whole school family. We were delighted to be shortlisted but to come away as winners, is amazing.
"This is a very proud moment for our school which recognises our outstanding care, nurturing support and wellbeing for every pupil. Our school is thriving, and these achievements are a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our incredible staff and students.
"We wouldn’t be where we are today without the continued support of our amazing community. We are truly honoured.”
NAPCE said the awards received a very large number of nominations this year and the standard to entry was described as “sky high”.
Special guest speaker for the sell-out awards ceremony was former NAPCE award winner, teacher, educational psychologist, academic and author Dr Sue Roffey.