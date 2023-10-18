Restoration work at a centuries-old church in Carrickfergus has commenced following a superb response to a fundraising campaign.

St Nicholas’ Church of Ireland launched Be In‘spire’d, an innovative fundraising initiative aiming to carry out vital restoration work to the church tower and buildings, at the beginning of the summer.

As part of the campaign, the church encouraged individuals, local businesses and other interested groups to back the ‘Buy A Brick’ summer challenge.

Parishioners responded generously, raising almost £14,300 to date through the Be In‘spire’d fundraising events.

Restoration work has commenced at St Nicholas' Church of Ireland in Carrickfergus. Photo courtesy of St Nicholas' Church Office

Their efforts have meant that priority restoration work, including pointing and stone repairs to the church tower and baptistry, was able to commence this month.

It is anticipated that this phase of works to the Market Place church, which is over 800 years old, will be completed in December.

The Rector, Chris St. John thanked everyone in the community, “especially our parishioners who found it in their hearts to contribute so generously”. He added: “The timeliness of the response is very much appreciated and has enabled us to commence the works on site as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, further donations towards the building fund are being welcomed during the ‘Knitted Journey Through the Bible’ exhibition at the church.

The Knitted Journey Through the Bible will be running next month at the church. Photo courtesy of St Nicholas' Church Office

Featuring 28 knitted Bible stories, it will run on Thursday, November 9 from 6-8pm; Friday, November 10 from 10am-8pm; Saturday, November 11 from 10am-8pm, and Sunday, November 12 from 1pm-6:30pm.

Afternoon tea will be available on the Friday and Saturday at a cost of £8 per person. Booking is required; contact [email protected] or telephone 028 9336 0061. Tea and coffee will also be available each day.

All exhibits have been designed and knitted by Mrs Jean Stewart, assisted by the St Nicholas' craft group.

St Nicholas’ Church with its iconic spire is one of the most prominent landmarks in the Carrickfergus area.

Built around 1180, the church is full of intriguing features both old and new, and offers guided tours for those who are interested in learning more about its rich history.

It is a key part of the town’s heritage, and has been the venue for a large number of community events over the years.