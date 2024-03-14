Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kicking off the events on St Patrick’s Day will be the youth of Taghnevan and St Paul’s GAA club who are having a parade starting at 10.30am at the Pavillion followed by craic agus ceol at Tagnevan Community Centre from noon to 1.30.

Lots happening on St Patrick's Day in the Lurgan, Craigavon and Portadown areas.

St Paul’s GAC will also be hosting a weekend of music with Lurgan legend Denny Coleman playing at 9pm on Saturday March 16. Sunday 17th March, Chris O'Connor will start the music at 2pm with Pure Blarney on at 9pm.

On Saturday March 16 there will be a Community Day at Éire Óg G.A.C. with games on the pitch from 1pm also Irish dancing, BBQ, arts and crafts, kids disco, face painting, kids pool and darts competition.

Éire Óg G.A.C. will be hosting a parade to the club after Noon Mass at St Anthony’s Church in Craigavon. In the club there will be Irish dancing and Irish Stew. Later in the afternoon there will be live music by Hush from 2-4.30pm and Andy Heasley from 5-7pm.

Clan na Gael CLG in Lurgan will be hosting a free fun day for the children with entertainment, face painting and arts and crafts. For the older folk, Flowers and Guitars will be playing from 3pm with Kyle O from 6pm.

This is a fund raising event for St Teresa's Primary School, Lurgan at The Woodville Arms in Lurgan on Saturday March 16 so get your dancing mojo on, and join them in craic! Tickets are £5 per adult or child, and can be bought from the school, or the ceili venue. Live music from local musicians, and Step with Annette will lead you in dance. The session will include some instrumental music, and a couple of demonstrations of Annette's solo dances.

At St Peter’s GAC there will be a kids disco and games on St Patrick’s Day from 2-6pm, admission £2. St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the wee bar will be for adults only with Marty Magennis playing from 4pm and Mad Mick from 7pm.

At Tir Na Nog in Portadown there will be a Chip van and Coffee cart from 1pm, a Children’s fun day from 2-4 with inflatables and face-painting. There will also be Irish dancers at 3.30pm and sport on the big screen. Later there will be music with Rebel Rover between 6-9pm.

On Friday March 15 at The Asburn Hotel there will be a night of Irish music dance and song presented by the Cantabile Choir and Friends. Taking part will be the Maginn School of Irish Dancing, Sean Treacy’s Traditional Group, Clan na Gael Ballad Group as well as Eoin Kearns and Jonny Toman. The gig starts at 8pm and voluntary donations are in aid of Mental Health.

For more adult St Patrick’s Day entertainment the Asburn Hotel is hosting Drag Queen Bingo Cabaret Brunch on Saturday March 16 with Onya Becks, Coral Hole Mandy and Ivy Profen. This event runs from Noon to 6pm and is strictly over 18. Cost £25.

There is also a Ceili Mor in Maghery Community Hall on March 16 from 9pm to Midnight. Music by Raymond Loney and the Caller is Peter Loughran. It costs £8 or 10 euro and includes supper.

In the Batcave on Friday night will be Twice Daily with DJ Mark C on Saturday. On St Patrick’s Day Niamh Murray will be singing with sounds in the Beer Garden to Shu.