Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The purpose of the post, been taken up this week by Kevin Curran – who has almost six years of experience as a coach with Ulster GAA - is to lead the planning and implementation of a sports development programme for the promotion of Gaelic games within St Ronan’s College in close partnership with Armagh GAA.

The move is part of a pilot project between the county and the school that could eventually be rolled out to other local post-primary schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Ronan’s principal, Fiona Kane, said: “The relationship between St Ronan’s College and Armagh GAA has become a true partnership. With our vision to be a sector leading college, we are the first school in Northern Ireland to launch the role of GAA participation officer in Co Armagh at post-primary level.

Pictured with St Ronan’s College students Oisin Moore and Evie McCaffrey are Jimmy Smyth, President, Armagh GAA (second left) and Kevin Curran, GAA Participation Officer. Picture: Brian Thompson

"Without question the vision, hard work, passion and commitment of the staff and governors of the college are recognized by Armagh GAA in this initiative. In this groundbreaking pilot project, it will be a complete game changer to the way the college delivers coaching and works with our local clubs and primary schools to deliver a progressive GAA Curriculum to promote extended participation.

"Creating a student athlete model, will also enable us to showcase the talent and passion of our young people at the highest and elite levels.

"The college currently has close to 1,800 pupils, and since the appointment of Kevin, we have received calls from many other schools who are keen to learn more about the role and how they might adopt a similar model.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Former Armagh GAA player, current MacRory coach and Head of Maths, David Wilson, said the college is “really excited” by the initiative.

Pictured from left to right are David Wilson (Head of Maths Department and Football Coach, St Ronan’s College), Sean McAlinden (Vice Chair, Armagh GAA), Kevin Curran (GAA Participation Officer), Kieran McGeeney (Armagh GAA Football Manager), Fiona Kane (Principal, St Ronan’s College) and Jimmy Smyth (President, Armagh GAA). Picture: Brian Thompson

"We have a very strong team of GAA coaches in St Ronan’s College and look forward to working alongside Kevin who will support and help to enhance the work they do. Kevin’s love for the GAA, his vast coaching experience and connection to the local area leave me in no doubt that he will succeed in this role.

"With recent local success it is clear that GAA in Lurgan is on an upward curve. In St Ronan’s College it is our desire to play our part in the GAA development of all local boys and girls and provide opportunities to test themselves at the highest level against the very best that Ulster schools have to offer.”

Since it opened in 2015, St Ronan’s College has aimed for excellence in all areas of school life, including all sports. As proud winners of the Danske Bank MacRory Cup and then the Hogan Cup in 2018, the college has invested heavily in terms of time and resources in its commitment to providing GAA sporting opportunities at the highest level to young people, the latest title of Ulster Champions going to the U16 Ladies Team only a few weeks ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

St Ronan’s College, GAA participation officer, Kevin Curran, said he was both “thrilled and absolutely honoured” to have taken up the position.

Front row from left to right: St Ronan’s College students, Tom Lavery, Aoibhin Donohue, Oisin Moore and Evie McCaffrey. Back row from left to right: David Wilson (Head of Maths Department and Football Coach, St Ronan’s College), Sean McAlinden (Vice Chair, Armagh GAA), Kevin Curran (GAA Participation Officer), Kieran McGeeney (Armagh GAA Football Manager), Fiona Kane (Principal, St Ronan’s College) and Jimmy Smyth (President, Armagh GAA). Picture: Brian Thompson

"Working closely with school principal Fiona Kane; MacRory Cup manager David Wilson and all of the excellent GAA coaches within St Ronan’s College, my focus will be to lead and drive forward the planning and implementation of a wide-ranging GAA Development Programme within St Ronan’s whilst working in close partnership with Armagh GAA.

"On a personal note, it feels like I have travelled back in time. I was a pupil in the old St Paul’s Junior High School in the early 1980s and then transferred to what was then St Michael’s Senior High School. Returning to work based in the Francis Street site of St Ronan’s College has brought many happy memories flooding back. Gaelic Games promotion have been a key cornerstone of the St Paul’s, St Mary’s, St Michael’s schools and now St Ronan’s College.

"From my short time in the role, it is very evident to me that St Ronan’s has a fantastic group of dedicated teachers and coaches who go above and beyond the call of duty in delivering GAA training and matches for our pupils.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Finally, winning is very nice but you can’t win every game and every GAA competition you enter. What is important to me is that through the provision of our native and unique Gaelic games, we can give our pupils a proud sense of identity, connection, togetherness and belonging whilst accentuating the positives of GAA participation in relation to stimulating good physical and mental health in each GAA participant in St Ronan’s. A journey I am certainly relishing.”

Pictured with St Ronan’s College students Evie McCaffery (left) and Tom Lavery (right) are, from left to right, Jimmy Smyth (President, Armagh GAA), Kevin Curran (GAA Participation Officer), Kieran McGeeney (Armagh GAA Football Manager), David Wilson (Head of Maths Department and Football Coach, St Ronan’s College), Fiona Kane (Principal, St Ronan’s College) and Sean McAlinden (Vice Chair, Armagh GAA). Picture: Brian Thompson

Armagh GAA chairman, Paul McArdle, spoke of his delight at the new initiative.

“We are really looking forward to working in partnership on this pilot project that will help develop player pathways and foster talent to play our games at the highest level. This is a significant investment that demonstrates our commitment to deliver quality coaching while supporting our local schools and clubs to lay foundations for a vibrant future. I’m excited about the opportunities this project presents and the potential we can create by working together.”

Principal Fiona Kane added: “We are approximately 12 months away from the completion of our new school build and extensive sporting facilities that will have full community use in the evenings, weekends and during holiday periods.

Advertisement

Advertisement