Staff from Magherafelt firm skydive for charity

On Sunday December 5, Sharon McMacken, Danny Trainor, Tomas Wolski, Andrew Hawthorne, Laurynas Mackevicius and Vitalli Tymkiv were brave enough to complete an exhilarating 10,000ft tandem skydive at Skydive Wild Geese, Garvagh.
Sharon McMacken, Accounts and HR Manager at Four Dee NI says; “Positive employee physical and mental health has long been a focus for Four Dee NI. We have worked with NICHS previously on their Work Well Live Well programme and this has been an excellent source of support for promoting and improving the health and wellbeing of our team. In return, we wanted to do something to help the charity with their vital work which is how the skydive came about. The skydive was a once in a lifetime experience for everyone who took part and we can’t believe the total has reached £7000. We would like to thank everyone who gave so generously and supported us.”
Jackie Trainor, Director of Income Generation at NICHS adds; “We are very thankful to receive this wonderful donation from Four Dee NI. Almost 90% of NICHS’s care, prevention and research services are funded exclusively by public donations. The funds raised by the brave skydivers at Four Dee NI will go towards supporting the 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke illness in Northern Ireland and ensuring they receive the support and care that they deserve.”