Staff from Magherafelt firm skydive for charity

Sharon McMacken, Accounts and HR Manager at Four Dee NI says; “Positive employee physical and mental health has long been a focus for Four Dee NI. We have worked with NICHS previously on their Work Well Live Well programme and this has been an excellent source of support for promoting and improving the health and wellbeing of our team. In return, we wanted to do something to help the charity with their vital work which is how the skydive came about. The skydive was a once in a lifetime experience for everyone who took part and we can’t believe the total has reached £7000. We would like to thank everyone who gave so generously and supported us.”