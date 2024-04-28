Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Born in Lurgan, the highly respected journalist reported on some of the darkest moments of Northern Ireland's Troubles.

He is well remembered when, as BBC NI’s political editor, he was the first journalist to get a leaked copy of the Good Friday Agreement, holding it up on live TV proclaiming “I have it in my hand”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Smyth, the director of BBC Northern Ireland, said: "Stephen Grimason possessed the special talents that only the very best editors and correspondents exhibit - the audience always came away from his broadcasts feeling they knew and understood the political landscape better and they trusted what he had to say.

"Stephen's list of contacts and sources was so extensive he regularly seemed to be one step ahead of everyone else - including the politicians.

"His contribution to BBC Northern Ireland is deeply appreciated and we offer our sincerest condolences to Stephen's family."

Speaking in an interview with BBC Talkback in 2022, Mr Grimason said it was at school when his journalistic potential was first noticed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said some teachers were "pushing me in this direction because they were saying you can write pretty well". They also told him he was "nosy" and was "always causing trouble".

Stephen Grimason holding a copy of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998. Picture: BBC

He started work in the Lurgan Mail in 1975 before moving to the Ulster Star in Lisburn where he combined news reporting with a role as sports editor.

He became editor of the Banbridge Chronicle at the age of 27. Then after 12 years in newspaper journalism, he applied for a job at the BBC in Northern Ireland.

"There were something like 300 of us (who applied) and two of us got jobs - so I must have bluffed my way rightly," he said of that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Grimason left the BBC in 2001 to become Stormont's new director of communications, a role he held until 2016.

Stephen Grimason (right) and Ken Reid were presented with Chancellor's Medals by Queen's University Belfast in January 2024. Picture: Matt Mackey / PressEye

Former UTV political editor Ken Reid, described Mr Grimason as “a dear friend”.

"He showed enormous courage against the odds right to very end. In over 40 years of friendship and rivalry we never exchanged a cross word. Lucky to have spent time with him in his last days.”

At the start of 2024, Ken Reid and Mr Grimason were honoured for services to journalism by Queen’s University Belfast by being presented with Chancellor’s Medals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Grimason was a keen golfer and a fan of rugby and football. Picture: Ulster Press Golf Society

Mr Grimason’s younger brother Darryl, who was also a BBC journalist and presenter, passed away in December 2022 at his home in Dollingstown.

He previously had been a newspaper reporter, working for the Belfast Telegraph and also for the Morton Newspapers group of weekly papers which includes the Lurgan Mail and Carrick Times.