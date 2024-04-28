Stephen Grimason: tributes paid to former BBC News NI political editor who broke the news of the Good Friday Agreement

Tributes have been paid to former BBC News NI political editor Stephen Grimason who has died at the age of 67 after a long illness.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Born in Lurgan, the highly respected journalist reported on some of the darkest moments of Northern Ireland's Troubles.

He is well remembered when, as BBC NI’s political editor, he was the first journalist to get a leaked copy of the Good Friday Agreement, holding it up on live TV proclaiming “I have it in my hand”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Smyth, the director of BBC Northern Ireland, said: "Stephen Grimason possessed the special talents that only the very best editors and correspondents exhibit - the audience always came away from his broadcasts feeling they knew and understood the political landscape better and they trusted what he had to say.

"Stephen's list of contacts and sources was so extensive he regularly seemed to be one step ahead of everyone else - including the politicians.

"His contribution to BBC Northern Ireland is deeply appreciated and we offer our sincerest condolences to Stephen's family."

Speaking in an interview with BBC Talkback in 2022, Mr Grimason said it was at school when his journalistic potential was first noticed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said some teachers were "pushing me in this direction because they were saying you can write pretty well". They also told him he was "nosy" and was "always causing trouble".

Stephen Grimason holding a copy of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998. Picture: BBCStephen Grimason holding a copy of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998. Picture: BBC
Stephen Grimason holding a copy of the Good Friday Agreement in April 1998. Picture: BBC

He started work in the Lurgan Mail in 1975 before moving to the Ulster Star in Lisburn where he combined news reporting with a role as sports editor.

He became editor of the Banbridge Chronicle at the age of 27. Then after 12 years in newspaper journalism, he applied for a job at the BBC in Northern Ireland.

"There were something like 300 of us (who applied) and two of us got jobs - so I must have bluffed my way rightly," he said of that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Grimason left the BBC in 2001 to become Stormont's new director of communications, a role he held until 2016.

Stephen Grimason (right) and Ken Reid were presented with Chancellor's Medals by Queen's University Belfast in January 2024. Picture: Matt Mackey / PressEyeStephen Grimason (right) and Ken Reid were presented with Chancellor's Medals by Queen's University Belfast in January 2024. Picture: Matt Mackey / PressEye
Stephen Grimason (right) and Ken Reid were presented with Chancellor's Medals by Queen's University Belfast in January 2024. Picture: Matt Mackey / PressEye

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

Former UTV political editor Ken Reid, described Mr Grimason as “a dear friend”.

"He showed enormous courage against the odds right to very end. In over 40 years of friendship and rivalry we never exchanged a cross word. Lucky to have spent time with him in his last days.”

At the start of 2024, Ken Reid and Mr Grimason were honoured for services to journalism by Queen’s University Belfast by being presented with Chancellor’s Medals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Stephen Grimason was a keen golfer and a fan of rugby and football. Picture: Ulster Press Golf SocietyStephen Grimason was a keen golfer and a fan of rugby and football. Picture: Ulster Press Golf Society
Stephen Grimason was a keen golfer and a fan of rugby and football. Picture: Ulster Press Golf Society

Mr Grimason’s younger brother Darryl, who was also a BBC journalist and presenter, passed away in December 2022 at his home in Dollingstown.

He previously had been a newspaper reporter, working for the Belfast Telegraph and also for the Morton Newspapers group of weekly papers which includes the Lurgan Mail and Carrick Times.

.

Related topics:Ulster Star

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.