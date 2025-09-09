Stewartstown Community Group brightening up town with their grow and learn together project

Stewartstown Community Group are doing their part to brighten up their local area, as the Housing Executive supported their Grow and Learn Project.

New planters have been installed at the entrances to local estates, creating a welcoming and vibrant environment for residents and visitors, thanks to a community grant.

Area Manager, Sharon Crooks has said: “Our Tenants were actively involved in the design, planting, and ongoing care of the planters, encouraging a sense of ownership and responsibility.

“By participating in this shared activity, residents in the town have been given the opportunity to take pride in their own gardens and outdoor spaces and for neigbours to connect, encouraging a sense of ownership and responsibility. We are so pleased at how lovely the displays have turned out.”

Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery and Patch Manager Keith McKinless with Johnny Rush from Stewartstown Community Group. Credit: Contributed

Funding provided by the Housing Executive also went towards a trip for Stewartstown Community Group to Wild Ireland in Donegal. Fostering awareness, appreciation, and a sense of responsibility for preserving our

natural world.

Johnny Rush from Stewartstown Community Group said it gives a sense of community pride.

He added: “We are so pleased with the planters – they are a welcoming feature, promoting a sense of place and helping to uplift the overall appearance of the area. Addition of these planters has contributed to a positive impression of the village, demonstrating our sense of community pride and care for the environment.

“We were also very grateful for the contribution of funding towards our group trip to Donegal, where we got to experience the beauty of Wild Ireland.”