Stewartstown family raise almost £6,000 for heart charity in memory of much loved brother

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) would like to say a huge thank you to Stewartstown woman Mary Coyle and family for an incredible donation of £5,600.

Last month Mary organised a breakfast followed by a 5km walk fundraiser at Drumcairn Forest, in memory of her brother, Liam Dillon, who sadly passed away suddenly in September 2022 at the age of just 41.

Mary said: “Liam was a much-loved father, son, brother, uncle, and great uncle, as well as a friend to many. He was a family man, kind, and great craic.

"Liam holds a special place in so many hearts and we wanted to do something in tribute to him. The event was a huge success with around 200 people taking part.

NICHS Community Fundraiser, Ali Patterson, receiving a cheque for £5600 from Mary Coyle. Credit: NICHS

"We are delighted to have raised so much money for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke in Liam’s memory.”

Ali Patterson from NICHS added: “We are very thankful to Mary, her family, and all those who took part in the event or donated, for their efforts in raising this fantastic amount for our charity.

"Today, as many as 470,000 people in Northern Ireland are living with a chest, heart or stroke condition. Almost 90% of NICHS’s care and prevention services and research projects are funded exclusively by donations so fundraising efforts like this are vital for our charity and what we can achieve.

Liam’s daughter Sophia. Credit: NICHS

