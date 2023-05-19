Stoneyford women ‘happ-pea’ for Malawi farmers this Christian Aid Week

Two Stoneyford women are celebrating the success of farming communities in southern Malawi who have seen their lives transformed since receiving a fairer price for their pigeon pea crop.

To coincide with Christian Aid Week, Norma Parker and Zelda Hearst who help to coordinate the charity’s fundraising efforts at St John’s Parish Church in Stoneyford, shared a photo with pea pods in place of their normal smiles to demonstrate their happiness for farmers who have received a higher income for their drought-resistant harvest since joining a Christian Aid-supported pigeon pea cooperative.

Esther Saizi, a 54-year-old widowed grandmother, is one of more than 3,300 farmers helped by Christian Aid’s local partner, the Nandolo Farmers’ Association, which runs the pigeon pea cooperative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the improved profits from her harvest, Esther began buying goats, which provide milk and meat for her family as well as manure for her crops, which saves on expensive fertiliser. Esther even used her income to buy a sewing machine and now she makes clothes for her family.

To coincide with Christian Aid Week (14-20 May), Stoneyford women Norma Parker (left) and Zelda Hearst shared a photo with a pea pod in place of their normal smiles to demonstrate their happiness for pigeon pea farmers in southern Malawi who have seen their lives transformed since joining Christian Aid-supported cooperatives.

The extra income also enabled Esther to support her elder daughter’s carpentry business and her younger daughter’s dream of going to college and qualifying as a nurse. She is also paying school fees for her four-year-old grandson.