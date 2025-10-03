All rail lines are closed due to poor weather conditions, says Translink, as Storm Amy bashes Northern Ireland.

The Translink website said: “Due to poor weather conditions, all train lines across the whole Translink Northern Ireland Railways are closed.”

Translink workers dealing with a storm on the rail lines in Northern Ireland

However the situation may change and live updates can be found if you click here.

There are multiple social media reports of trees on the line at various locations across Northern Ireland.

On X, Translink said: “Train lines remained closed at present until further notice. Rail tickets are being accepted on buses at this time. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

For updates on bus services, please check out the Translink social media sites on X here or on Facebook here

Iarnród Éireann said: “Dublin/Belfast services are operating between Dublin and Dundalk only at present due to multiple fallen trees on the Translink network.

"Bus transfers are not currently available; customers travelling to/from Belfast should make alternative arrangements.”