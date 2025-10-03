Storm Amy: All train lines across the Translink network in Northern Ireland are closed due to poor weather conditions
The Translink website said: “Due to poor weather conditions, all train lines across the whole Translink Northern Ireland Railways are closed.”
There are multiple social media reports of trees on the line at various locations across Northern Ireland.
On X, Translink said: “Train lines remained closed at present until further notice. Rail tickets are being accepted on buses at this time. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
Iarnród Éireann said: “Dublin/Belfast services are operating between Dublin and Dundalk only at present due to multiple fallen trees on the Translink network.
"Bus transfers are not currently available; customers travelling to/from Belfast should make alternative arrangements.”