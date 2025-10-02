Trees were damaged following Storm Éowyn (stock image). Photo: National World

Parks and attractions are to shut in a number of parts of Northern Ireland on Friday (October 3) due to the potential for Storm Amy-related damage.

With a Met Office yellow weather warning in place, NI Water is advising Silent Valley Mountain Park will be closed from 2pm tomorrow. It will reopen on Saturday (October 4) morning pending a site safety inspection.

In a statement, NI Water added: “The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety at some trees at Silent Valley were damaged following Storm Éowyn.

"While the park was partially reopened earlier this year, some walking and nature trails remain closed due to the damage. Repairs are ongoing, but it will take time to fully restore all areas. NI Water would like to thank visitors for their understanding and patience.”

A number of councils have also announced safety measures at locations. Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council advises the following:

Parks and open spaces will close from 2pm on Friday, October 3, to 6am on Saturday, October 4. This includes all pitches and golf courses.

While waste collections are not expected to be affected, residents should ensure bins are not placed out too far in advance of collection and are returned promptly once emptied.

All other council services and facilities are operating as normal.

Meanwhile, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council says due to the storm warning, there will be disruption to council services and facilities from 1pm on Friday until 1pm on Saturday. It advises the following:

All parks, play parks, open spaces and golf courses will close from 1pm on Friday, October 3, until 1pm on Saturday, October 4. Subject to site inspections some facilities may have a delayed reopening.

Outdoor facilities and caravan parks will close from 1pm on Friday, October 3, until 1pm on Saturday, October, 4, subject to site inspections: Clare Glen, Craigavon Golf & Ski Centre, Gosford Forest Park, Kinnego Marina, Navan Centre and Oxford Island.

Household Recycling Centres will close from 1pm on Friday, October 3 until 1pm on Saturday, October 4.

During this period of strong winds, visitors are strongly advised to avoid these areas due to potential danger from falling debris.

It added: “We thank you for your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Other local authorities are carrying Storm Amy alerts too with Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council warning of “injuries/danger to life possible from flying debris or large waves at coast”.

“We would advise the public to avoid coastal areas, cliff paths and headlands, harbour piers, forest or woodland parks during this period,” the council added.

Mid Ulster District Council is advising the public not to visit any of its outdoor open spaces until the high winds subside.

The local authority stated: “There is an increased likelihood and risk associated with falling branches and debris. Where practically possible, vehicular access to affected sites during this time will not be available. We will endeavour to reinstate access at any sites affected by the high winds as soon as possible.”