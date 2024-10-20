Storm Ashley: list of roads in Northern Ireland affected by fallen trees and debris as PSNI issues fresh warning
Trafficwatch NI has reported fallen trees, flooding, debris and other materials on a number of roads across Northern Ireland and urged anyone travelling in these areas to be particularly careful.
This is the list of affected roads, as of 3.49pm.
- Killyleagh: Shore Road flooded and currently impassable.
- Eglinton: scaffold obstruction, The Old School House, Main Street.
- Dungiven: St John’s Primary School, Foreglen Road.
- Drumahoe: Faughan View Park.
- Ballymena: Glenariff Road.
- Newtownards: Belfast Road, Kiltonga (road closed),
- Keady: Castleblayney Road.
- South Belfast: Looplands Gardens.
- Ballymoney: Semicock Road.
- Omagh: Gillygooley Road.
- Moy: Tudor Lodge, Armagh Road.
- Dungannon: Tullycullion Road.
- Derrygonnelly: Church Hill Road.
- Belleek: scaffolding at Toura Road.
- Enniskillen: Lough Shore Road.
- Enniskillen: Blunnick Road.
- Tempo: Carrowkeel Road.
- Enniskillen: Swanlinbar Road.
- Garvagh: Fort Road.
- Coleraine: Newmills Road Lower.
- Craigavon: Megarrystown Road.
- Newry: Damolly Road.
- Castledawson: Aughrim Road.
- Portadown: Greenview Gardens.
- Artigarvan: Leckpatrick Road.
- Banbridge: Ballygowan (approximately half mile past the turn off for Coolnacran road coming from Banbridge) (road closed).
- Dunganon: Tullycullion Road.
- Derry / Londonderry: Victoria Road near Everglades Hotel - heading towards Strabane.
- Newry: Kingsmill Road White.
- Fivemiletown: Ballagh Road.
- Carrickfergus: New Line tree down blocking one side of the road, just after the dam heading towards Ballynure.
- Newry: A25 Rathfriland Road vicinity of Clanrye River.
Police have renewed their warning for the public to exercise extra caution if they have to be out and not put themselves or other people in unncessary danger.
"Consider if your journey is necessary and take extra care if travelling,” a PSNI spokesperson warned.
"If you must travel, please bear the prevailing conditions in mind. Your journey may take longer than normal, please drive slowly to minimize the impact of wind gusts, and be aware of high-sided vehicles on more exposed roads. Fallen trees or flying debris are possible in the gale force winds.
"Reduce your speed and give more vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists more room than usual, especially when overtaking.”
