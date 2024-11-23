Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department for Infrastructure has activated the Emergency Payment scheme to assist Northern Ireland householders who have suffered severe inconvenience from flooding as a result of Storm Bert.

A spokesperson said the Department’s Roads and Rivers Teams have been responding to more than 500 incidents since Friday night.

The Emergency Flooding Payment Scheme has now been activated through which individual householders who have suffered ‘severe inconvenience’ can claim a £1,000 payment from their local council as an offer of practical assistance.

The Department said the payment is meant to ensure that properties are habitable as quickly as possible, but stressed it is not a compensation payment.

NIFRS crews at the scene of flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Anyone who feels they may be entitled to a payment is asked to contact their local council as soon as possible and they will arrange an urgent inspection of the property.

The Department said that if the council decides a claim is eligible, then the payment will be made promptly.

"There has been some internal flooding to properties in Dundonald, Kilcoo, Coalisland and Ballinamallard as well a Royal Mail property in Mallusk. Assistance is being provided to remove the flood waters. Some roads across counties Tyrone, Down and Antrim have been blocked by trees and flood waters and crews are on the ground to deal with those incidents,” the Department spokesperson said.

"The weather warning has now passed and although most rivers have now peaked, staff continue to liaise with multi agency partners and to monitor water levels and remove debris from watercourses to help floodwaters to get away. Flooding was prevented in many areas due to the proactive screen maintenance work being undertaken by staff who continue to monitor watercourses.”

Anyone who needs to report incidents of flooding can do so through the Flooding Incident Line 0300 2000 100.