The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) received 85 calls up to lunchtime on Saturday relating to flooding caused by Storm Bert.

The calls for help, between 8am and 1.30pm, resulted in crews being tasked to assist with the removal of flood water across the country utilising portable pumps.

The NIFRS confirmed that 10 persons have been assisted from vehicles in flood water and one person was rescued from a river in Antrim by local crews utilising throw lines.

In Mallusk, the Royal Mail Centre was attended with two appliances from Glengormley station, one appliance from Westland station, one appliance and a High Volume Pump from Whitla station plus an officer at the scene to assist in the removal of flood water.

NIFRS crews at the scene of flooding at Moat Park in Dundonald, Belfast. Picture: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

NIFRS crews were also called to Kings Row in Coalisland, where two appliances from Dungannon, one from Cookstown and an officer attended. Crews utilised portable and appliance mounted pumps to remove flood water.

At Atlantic Avenue in Belfast, one appliance from Central, one from Ballyclare and an officer attended as crews utilised portable pumps to remove flood water.

In Park Avenue, Belfast, three appliances attended, one each from Knock, Holywood and Bangor stations plus two officers. Crews utilised portable pumps to remove flood water.

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said that hroughout this period of heightened operational activity crews continued to respond other incidents including a reports of a gas leak, road traffic collisions and animal rescues.