The Met Office has issued further weather warnings for Northern Ireland with Storm Bert expected to hit coming into the weekend.

A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 3:00pm on Thursday (November 21) until 10:00am on Friday (November 22).

The Met Office advises: “Showers are expected to become more frequent during the afternoon and evening, feeding south across Northern Ireland and turning to snow above 150m. Some places could see 2-5cm of fresh snow, with a further 10cm over mountain tops. “Icy patches are expected to develop on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight as temperatures drop below freezing.”

The cold snap is forecast to continue into the weekend. Photo: National World (archive image)

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Saturday (November 23) 00.00 until 11.00am.

“Storm Bert will bring a spell of rain, preceded by snow in places, on Friday night into Saturday which may cause some disruption."

Furthermore, the Met Office states: “Outbreaks of rain on Friday night and into Saturday morning may be preceded by a spell of snow for a time, especially on high ground in northern and western areas. Exactly where snow falls will depend quite heavily on both elevation and the intensity of precipitation, with any snow accumulations at low levels likely small and fairly short-lived.

"However, there is the chance of temporary accumulations of 5-10 cm on ground typically above 150m and perhaps as much as 10-20 cm over mountain tops.

"Any snow will quickly revert to rain on Saturday morning, with rain accumulations of 20-30 mm likely fairly widely, and perhaps as much as 40-60 mm on more exposed hills. This, in conjunction with a rapid thaw of any lying snow, may cause some surface water and river flooding.”