Northern Ireland: gritting operation scheduled on roads considered to be ‘at risk of frost’

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Nov 2024, 14:03 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 15:25 GMT
Gritting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk of frost is planned for Northern Ireland on Sunday (November 17) evening.

“Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads,” says Trafficwatch NI.

