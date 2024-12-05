Members of the public are warned to stay away from coastal paths and woodland parks as Storm Darragh hits Northern Ireland

In a statement, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said: “In line with current Met Office weather warning for high winds, we're advising public not to visit affected forests, country parks and nature reserves from this afternoon Thur 5 Dec - Sun 8 Dec in affected areas until the high winds subside.”

Local authorities are also reinforcing the safety message.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council says there will be some disruption to council services and facilities during the storm period.

An amber weather warning is in place for Saturday, December 7. Image: Met Office

It added that due to the forecasted high winds from 3pm on Thursday, December 5, until 6am on Friday, December 6, it has made the decision to:

Close Castle Gardens Light Trail on 5 December. The entrances to Castle Gardens will be closed from 2pm;

Postpone Dundonald Christmas Market until Thursday 19 December;

The Sensory Night will now take place on Wednesday 18 December;

The Lisburn Lights Express will now start from Friday 6 December.

Meanwhile, Causeway Coast and Glens Council stated: “We would advise the public not to walk along cliff paths, harbour piers, forest or woodland park areas during this period.”

With an amber impact wind warning also issued for the strongest winds on Friday night / Saturday, the council added: “As such we are taking the added precaution of closing a number of our outdoor recreation sites for the duration of the amber weather warning.

“All sites will reopen following safety inspections that will take place after the warning has expired.”

Sites affected are:

Ballintoy Harbour Piers;

Ballycastle Harbour Piers;

Portrush Harbour Piers;

Ramore Head, Portrush;

Anderson Park, Coleraine;

Riverside Park, Ballymoney;

Garvagh Forest;

Somerset Riverside Park, Coleraine;

Christie Park, Coleraine.