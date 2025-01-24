Storm Éowyn: Magherafelt's Meadowlane shopping centre hopes to open later as hurricane-force winds wreak havoc

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Management at Meadowlane shopping centre in Magherafelt are hoping to open the centre later today when the hurricane force winds of Storm Éowyn are expected to ease.

Most non essential businesses have closed on Friday as one of the worst storms in 25 years sweeps northern ireland.

A few doctor surgeries have also had to close due to power cuts, but most pharmacies have remained open in the district.

In a Facebook post, Meadowlane shopping centre said: "Due to the impact of Storm Éowyn, the shopping centre will be closed on Friday, 24th January, from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM for the safety of our shoppers, staff, and community.

Meadowlane shopping hopes to open at 3pm on Friday.

"We will reopen tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 PM and remain open until 9:00 PM for your evening shopping needs.

There are reports of trees blocking roads in various parts of Mid Ulster with flying debris also causing concern.

Mid Ulster police are warning motorists not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

They say: “High winds and heavy rain are creating extremely hazardous conditions. Trees, power lines and telegraph poles are down on both main roads and back roads across the district. Blocked roads and debris are making travel very dangerous today.

“Emergency services and the road service are working hard to clear obstructions but conditions remain unsafe. It’s likely obstructions to the road caused by debris will make certain routes impassable for most of the day.

If you must travel, please exercise caution and check local Met Office updates before setting out.”