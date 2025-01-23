Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are advising members of the public to take all necessary precautions to keep themselves safe with Storm Éoywn expected to bring the strongest winds experienced in Northern Ireland since 1998.

The storm is due to arrive around midnight on Thursday (January 23) with a yellow weather warning in place from then until midnight on Friday (January 25).

Throughout this twelve hour period the weather warning moves into amber as of 6am on Friday and is likely to move to red around an hour later at 7am with the red warning expected to remain in place until at least 2pm on Friday.

A red weather warning means there is a risk to life and as such the public should not travel during this time.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, PSNI ACC Davy Beck and First Minister Michelle O’Neill hold a press conference at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, after a red weather warning for wind was issued for Northern Ireland, ahead of Storm Éowyn. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: “Storm Éowyn represents an exceptional weather event and is expected to bring sustained wind speeds of up to 100mph to our shores.

“We have declared this a major incident and a red weather alert will be in effect across all areas of Northern Ireland. The public is urged to take the dangers posed by this storm seriously.

“There is expected to be serious disruption across our road network, public transport, schools, health services and other public services. The message from police is, do not travel, remain indoors and stay safe.”

A series of weather warnings has been issued for Northern Ireland. Image provided by PSNI

It is anticipated this storm will bring the strongest winds experienced in Northern Ireland since Boxing Day 1998 which caused widespread damage across infrastructure and impacted on almost all public services.

Agencies have been making preparations to deal with the impacts of the storm, both throughout and after Éowyn passes.

Assistant Chief Constable Beck continued: “I would encourage people to make preparations now ahead of the storm’s arrival. Ensure your devices are charged so that if you need help, you have a mechanism to use.

"Ensure you have emergency lighting such as torches easily accessible in the event of power cuts. Have ready access to additional blankets or sources of warmth in the event your heating supply is disrupted.

"Make checks with your vulnerable family, friends and neighbours to ensure they have adequate provisions in place if carers and so on cannot reach them. And in an emergency call 999.”