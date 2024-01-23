Storm Jocelyn: over a dozen council facilities closed across Antrim and Newtownabbey due weather warning
A Yellow warning is valid from 4pm today (Tuesday) until 1pm tomorrow (Wednesday, January 24).
A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “Strong winds are expected in association with Storm Jocelyn, leading to possible disruption to travel and utilities.”
Commenting on the disruption to services across Antrim and Newtownabbey, a council spokesperson explained: “Due to the continued wind, there are a number of closures in place.
"Antrim Castle Gardens, Crumlin Glen, Allen Park Golf Course (3G pitch open as normal), Crumlin Synthetic Pitch 1, Rea’s Wood, Sixmile Park, Steeple Park at the Round Tower, Steeple Play Park, John Street Play Park, Randalstown, King’s Play Park, Newtownabbey, Sandyknowes Park, Glas na Bradan Glen and Burneys Lane in Glengormley are currently closed.”
Any disruptions to council services due to the weather warning will be updated here