The popular centre had also suffered damage in January following similar high winds.

A spokesperson said on Saturday afternoon: “Titanic Belfast has taken the precautionary measure to close its building to the public for the remainder of today and tomorrow.

"Due to the ongoing inclement weather, access to the roof to assess the damage is limited and remedial works can not yet begin to take place.

Belfast’s iconic Titanic building in Belfast has been closed temporarily after its roof was damaged as a result of Storm Kathleen. This photo was taken of damage caused to the visitor attraction in January. Picture: Pacemaker

"It is anticipated that the attraction will reopen on Monday, April 8.

"The safety of the public and its staff are Titanic Belfast’s priority and as such access to the building and surrounding plaza are closed and customers are being asked not to come to the site.

"All prebooked customers and clients will be notified and refunded.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

What advice is there for ticket holders?

Titanic Belfast has issued information for those who had planned to visit.

For those who pre-booked directly through titanicbelfast.com:

A spokesperson said: “We are contacting all customers who had pre-booked tickets for the Titanic Experience, White Star Premium Pass or The Discovery Tour during our closure period through the email address provided at time of booking. Please note, occasionally these emails can be caught in junk/spam filters.

"Please bear with us as we are managing a large volume of bookings and customer enquiries so appreciate your patience at this time. Refunds will be processed over the next few days onto the card used to make your purchase and the money should be in your account within three to five days following your refund.

"We would be delighted to welcome you to Titanic Belfast on a future date, to reschedule your visit, please book your tickets at titanicbelfast.com”

For those who booked through a third party:

"Titanic Belfast works with multiple partners and allows them to sell tickets through their third party websites and channels. This includes hotels, Online Travel Agents (OTAs), travel agents, Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and coach / ferry operators.

"If you booked tickets to Titanic Belfast through a third party, you will need to contact the third party directly to arrange for a refund or exchange of your tickets.”

For those due to visit as part of a group booking:

A Titanic Belfast spokesperson said: "We are in contact with any tour operators, group organisers and schools who have planned to bring groups to Titanic Belfast during this temporary closure.