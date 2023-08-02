Seapark AC is once again hosting the popular Storming the Castle 10k road race in Carrickfergus on on Sunday, August 20.

Joining the hundreds of participants will be four firefighters from Carrickfergus Fire Station who will be taking on the extra ordeal of running the 10k route wearing their full fire kit to raise money for a local boy suffering from cancer.

Firefighter Cheryl Brownlee explained why they were taking on this demanding challenge. “Being a firefighter is about more than just putting out fires and saving people, it’s about giving back to the local community and being a champion for good causes,” said Cheryl.

“We were really touched to hear local boy Ollie Willis’ story and about the social media campaign #OlliesArmy. He is suffering from acute myeloid leukaemia, and we were moved to do something different to raise awareness of this disease and help raise vital funds to support Ollie and his family while he goes through this intensive treatment.”

Firefighters from Carrickfergus Fire Station, Gary Scott, Jeanna Robb, Cheryl Brownlee and Andy Doey are to run the Storming the Castle 10K in full fire kit to raise money for local boy Ollie Willis, who is suffering from acute myeloid leukaemia. They are pictured with race director Andy Smyth from Seapark AC. Picture courtesy of Seapark AC

Firefighter Jeanna Robb said “While we have been involved in many fundraising initiatives, we have never tried anything like this before and plan to run in our full fire kit which will be a big challenge.

"We will all display a distinct 999 race number so we really hope people will come out on the day to give us a cheer as we make our way round the course. If anyone wishes to donate visit our just giving page at https://gofund.me/d6b80489.”

The firefighters will join the 800-plus entrants of all abilities from serious club runners to enthusiastic individuals gearing up to cover the fast, flat 10K course.

Andy Smyth, race director from Seapark AC, said: “We know many of them will be running for good causes including representatives from our local charities Carrick Connect and CHILL (Carrick Hub Improving Lives Locally). We are delighted they have chosen STC10K and wish them all and indeed everyone running for good causes all the very best in their fundraising efforts.

“This event has become a real community effort and we are very grateful to all the individuals, businesses and organisations that are getting behind Seapark AC to make this a fantastic day out for all.”

Register to take part at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/StormingtheCastle10K2023

Motorists are advised there will be a lane closure on the A2 Belfast Road (city bound) on race day and they should allow extra time for their journey if travelling between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

The 10K course starts at the Amphitheatre leisure centre with runners making their way through the town to Marine Gardens. They then follow the promenade along Marine Highway and waterfront areas, overlooking the marina with views of Belfast Lough before finishing at Carrickfergus Castle.