Straid woman’s kidney donation gives ‘gift of life’

Judith Eadie provided a kidney to Joe Cassells from Saintfield in July.

Joe had received a kidney from a deceased donor 22 years ago and this organ’s function started to decrease around five years ago with the process speeding up over the past two years, resulting in him receiving dialysis treatment.

Judith, who works in the financial sector in Scotland, is encouraging people to consider becoming live donors after being involved in the process at Belfast City Hospital.

Joe Cassells and Judith Eadie.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, Judith said: “Joe was faced with a life changing situation and I wanted to help. The bulk of the testing was done in one day which made everything a lot easier. I’m no hero. People are doing this every day in Northern Ireland, more than anywhere else. As Organ Donation Week (September 19 to 25) approaches, I’d urge others to think about being live donors. I’m so glad I was able to support Joe this way.”

Joe added: “I got out of hospital on August 1 and my recovery has been going well. I go for check ups twice a week. Before receiving the kidney from Judith my kidney function was 12 per cent. Now it’s at 45 per cent and this will continue to rise.

“I’m very grateful to Judith. Without any hesitation she gave me a kidney. Organ donation is a very courageous thing to do. Lots of people have agreed to donate their organs after they pass away, which is very generous, but I’d urge people to think about being live donors. The whole process is well managed and people like me who were in need are very appreciative.”

Dr Aisling Courtney, a consultant at Belfast City Hospital, explained how the ‘one day’ assessment process started at the hospital in 2010. There are currently around 130 people on the local waiting list in comparison to 300 twelve years ago.

Dr Courtney said: “Before 2010, the process to find out if someone was a suitable donor took around 18 months. Circumstances changed during this time frame for some patients and they were unable to avail of the organ.

“The one day assessment has been successful and the model has been adopted by other hospitals across the UK. A donated organ provides the gift of life and a donated kidney from a living donor can perhaps last 10 years longer than one from a deceased donor.

“Giving a kidney and living with one is not without risk, but we’d never proceed unless it was safe to do so. Transplantation equals transformation and organ donation is an amazing thing to do, whether that’s as a living or deceased donor.

“Time is something people on the waiting list don’t have and I’d encourage anyone who’s considering being a donor to speak with loved ones and sign the register.”

Praising Judith for her kindhearted gesture, Ballyclare UUP councillor Vera McWilliam said: “I am delighted to support Judith on her journey as she became a living kidney donor to her cousin, Joe Cassells. Judith gave Joe a second chance at life and I am delighted that both recovered well from their surgeries at Belfast City Hospital some weeks ago.

“I also connected Judith with my former colleague, Jo-Anne Dobson, herself a living kidney donor to her son Mark and now NI Ambassador for Kidney Care UK.