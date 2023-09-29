Register
Street collection will go towards new uniforms for Castledawson band

The Star & Crown Flute Band in Castledawson would like to thank everyone who made their annual parade such a success.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
A grand total of £1637.30p was raised during a street collection, which took place in the village on Wednesday, July 5 last.

A Band spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone who contributed and also the PSNI for their help with traffic duties on the night".

The money collected will go towards the purchase of new band uniforms.

