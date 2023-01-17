Stressed health care workers given traybakes and gardening offers in new scheme by Portadown Wellness Centre

Stressed health care workers have been offered free tray bakes and discounts off gardening purchases in a new scheme by Portadown Wellness Centre.

The Centre, in partnership with Grahams Bakery, Dromore and Califia Farms, ‘supported’ health care workers at Craigavon Area Hospital by donating 4,300 cartons of delicious Califia Farms vanilla, oat milk and 800 packets of gorgeous chocolate Tiffin tray bakes.

A donation of traybakes and oat milk has been made to health care workers in the Southern Health Trust by Portadown Wellness Centre

Alan McDowell, founder of Portadown Wellness Centre said: “Many healthcare workers visit our Empower Gardening and Educational Centre on the Armagh Road, Portadown and share with us how stressful and challenging their roles are in Healthcare Trusts today.

“We wanted to do something to acknowledge their amazing work and provide some support and encouragement.

"Thanks to our good friends Esther Anderson of Grahams Bakery, Dromore and her aunty Kathleen of Califia Farms we were able to donate lovely tray bakes and vanilla oat milk to the healthcare workers.

"In addition, the team at Empower Gardening and Educational Centre have decided to offer all healthcare workers in Northern Ireland a 10% discount on all purchases from our Empower Gardening and Educational Centre.

"All healthcare workers have to do is to present their healthcare identity card and we will give them a 10% discount in recognition of the incredible contribution they are making to our country today in very challenging and difficult times.

