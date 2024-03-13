'Strong stench' reported as South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon closes suddenly with many events and activities unavailable
It is not known what has caused this situation which has led to the closure of the reception area, squash courts, soft play area and Cafe IncredABLE.
Some people are voicing frustration at not being able to book the swimming pool this afternoon.
Several people have reported a ‘strong stench’ at the building.
In an online statement today Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the reception, squash courts and soft play at South Lake Leisure Centre will be closed until further notice and phone lines may be disrupted. @cafeincredable_sllc is also closed until further notice. All other activities will be going ahead as normal.”
South Lake Leisure Centre opened three years ago after the closure of Lurgan, Portadown and Brownlow Leisure Centres.