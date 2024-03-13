'Strong stench' reported as South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon closes suddenly with many events and activities unavailable

Confusion has erupted at the new £35m South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon which suddenly closed on Wednesday afternoon ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’
By Carmel Robinson
Published 13th Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 13th Mar 2024, 16:03 GMT
It is not known what has caused this situation which has led to the closure of the reception area, squash courts, soft play area and Cafe IncredABLE.

-

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.
Some people are voicing frustration at not being able to book the swimming pool this afternoon.

Several people have reported a ‘strong stench’ at the building.

In an online statement today Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the reception, squash courts and soft play at South Lake Leisure Centre will be closed until further notice and phone lines may be disrupted. @cafeincredable_sllc is also closed until further notice. All other activities will be going ahead as normal.”

South Lake Leisure Centre opened three years ago after the closure of Lurgan, Portadown and Brownlow Leisure Centres.

