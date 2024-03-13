Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is not known what has caused this situation which has led to the closure of the reception area, squash courts, soft play area and Cafe IncredABLE.

South Lake Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

Some people are voicing frustration at not being able to book the swimming pool this afternoon.

Several people have reported a ‘strong stench’ at the building.

In an online statement today Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the reception, squash courts and soft play at South Lake Leisure Centre will be closed until further notice and phone lines may be disrupted. @cafeincredable_sllc is also closed until further notice. All other activities will be going ahead as normal.”