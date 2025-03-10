The Ballyclare community has shown its support for a conservation campaign, organised by the RSPB Antrim Local Group, to help make the town a ‘Home for Swifts’.

Local residents, business owners, community groups and elected representatives joined the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Neil Kelly for the launch of the initiative at Ballyclare Town Hall on March 5.

A dramatic reduction of 66 percent in the number of breeding swifts has been recorded in the UK in the last 30 years, resulting in the swift being added to the Red List in the 2021 UK Conservation Status Report.

The decline is largely attributed to the lack of available nesting sites for the birds arriving here from late April every year, after making the 3,400 mile trip back from central Africa.

The installation of PVC fascia boards, as well as an increased use of glass and metal in building design, means the cavities that swifts nest in are disappearing, so the local RSPB group is leading a campaign to encourage local residents, churches, businesses, organisations and groups to install nest boxes on their properties over the next few months, in turn providing homes for the returning swifts.

In May 2015, the swift was given 'Bird of the Borough' recognition by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Since then, the council has worked with the RSPB Antrim Local Group to help build the local swift population.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, the Mayor praised the strong community support for the initiative. "It’s great to see such enthusiasm and local interest in protecting the swift, our Bird of the Borough,” he said.

"This event was both informative and inspiring, highlighting the importance of taking action to help these remarkable birds. I wish the RSPB Antrim Local Group every success in their efforts to make Ballyclare a true home for swifts."

At the campaign launch event, led by RSPB Antrim Local Group co-leader Brenda Campbell, Daniel McAfee from Ballycastle shared some useful insights from similar projects he has been involved in successfully over many years in his local area.

Members of the group were also on hand to offer advice on how local people can help support the campaign and install nest boxes, which the group will provide free of charge, along with the loan of a swift caller if required.

Speaking at the campaign launch, local Independent councillor Michael Stewart commented: "I'm delighted and proud that the RSPB Antrim Local Group has chosen Ballyclare as the home for this important conservation campaign. Our town has enjoyed a steady population of swifts returning each year, but we can all do more locally to help reverse the overall decline in nesting swifts.

“I thank the RSPB Antrim Local Group for leading this campaign and for their generous offer of free nesting boxes. Hopefully it will help make Ballyclare an even more welcoming home for swifts for many years to come."

You can get more information on the 'Home for Swifts in Ballyclare' campaign on the RSPB Antrim Local Group website or by emailing [email protected].