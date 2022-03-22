Sun shines for Charles and Camilla's visit to Cookstown

Prince Charles and Camilla were on a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The couple who were met by local school children when they arrived in the town centre and chatted with local people.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accompanied by the Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, they visited Superstars Café, a centre that helps train and provide employment for 20 young people with learning difficulties and unveiled a plaque marking the visit.

Prince Charles with Mid Ulster Council Chair Cllr Paul McLean in Cookstown.

Prince Charles and Camilla's programmes are expected to split as they carry out individual engagements.

Pince Charles and Camilla greeting local people in the town centre.