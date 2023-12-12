Supermarket staff catch up with old friends at Tyrone charity for people with disabilities

Staff from the Tesco Superstore in Dungannon have made a surprise visit to reunite with old friends from the Willowbank Community Resource Centre, a local charity that has been promoting activities for people with disabilities for the past 30 years.

The Centre used to be located in a building right next to the Superstore and, for the past six years, users visited the store to do their weekly shop and chat with staff. When the Centre had to move back to its original premises across town, the weekly visits to the Tesco Superstore were sadly suspended.

“They used to come in and chat to the staff at the tills and the customer service desk. We missed them and decided: if it was not possible for them to come to us, then we’d pay them a visit,” explained Community Champion and Client Service Desk Assistant Sharon Allen.

Pictured, from left, are checkout operators Andrea da Silva Pais and Michelle Taggart and Community Champion and Customer Service Desk Assistant Sharon Allen during visit to Willowbank Community Resource Centre users. Credit: Submitted

With the help of checkout operators Andrea da Silva Pais and Michelle Taggart, Sharon brought tea and buns for an impromptu celebration at the Centre. They also promoted a free raffle and donated £150 from the store’s second-hand bookshelf collection.

“It felt wonderful to be able to do something for them and see our friends again,” Sharon said.

Kathleen Lappin, Daycare Manager at Community Resource Centre, commented: “We were delighted to see Sharon and the Tesco colleagues; we realised the Centre users really had an impact on them. When they came into the store, everyone knew them right away.”

Kathleen continued: “Going to Tesco was an independent living experience for them, as the users generally are not able to go shopping on their own. They learned how to budget, got Clubcards, were able to shop for their own clothes and even used the self-checkout. All these little actions we tend to take for granted gave them a great sense of independence.”

Both Community Champion Sharon Allen and Daycare Manager Kathleen Lappin plan to make these visits a regular affair.

“We all had a lovely time and hope to visit them again soon,” Sharon added.