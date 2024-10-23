Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lurgan’s SuperValu store has a brand new look following a major investment.

The store, which has been serving the community for 20 years, has been transformed to offer customers a bright and contemporary new layout and more modern shopping experience.

Musgrave’s £675,00 investment in the Lurgan store brings a variety of new and exciting additions, including more than 500 new products, a new hot and cold deli counter offering customers freshly made salads, and a selection of hot foods to go.

Customers can also enjoy an increased range of freshly baked items from the in-store bakery. In addition, the refurbished off licence features an extended range of beers, wines, and spirits, as well as zero-alcohol beverages.

David Thompson Lyons, Lead Operations Manager for Musgrave NI and store manager Liam Houston unveil the £675K new look SuperValu Lurgan.

Coffee lovers can enjoy a hot drink-to-go or a refreshing iced coffee from the Frank and Honest coffee dock. An environmental pledge is at the core of the gourmet coffee brand, featuring 100% compostable coffee cups, plastic free coffee capsules and Rainforest Alliance certified coffee beans. Shoppers can also benefit from the digital loyalty app which offers a free coffee after earning 10 digital stamps.

The Lurgan store, which supports 35 jobs locally, unveiled its new look on Saturday.

Store manager Liam Houston said: “We have been pulling out all the stops to get our store ready and are proud to unveil its fresh new look – feedback so far has been very positive. We have been serving the local community for 20 years, and we look forward to welcoming both our regular customers and new shoppers to store, to see the fantastic new additions, and great value and service on offer.”

In addition to an enhanced product range, including the new Good Food Locally Sourced range, and as part of SuperValu’s commitment to value, shoppers will benefit from over 200 special offer items every week and over 500 own brand products up to 40 per cent cheaper than better known brands. This is as well as the Epic Deals promotion on four big brand products, which change every three weeks.

David Thompson Lyons, lead operations manager for Musgrave NI added: “SuperValu is committed to supporting local and serving our local communities with the best in modern convenience retailing. Musgrave NI spends more than £166m on local food and drink annually, and we work with more than 3,000 local farmers, partner with over 240 local suppliers and stock over 4,500 local products across our stores. We’re also committed to our partnership with Action Cancer, a local charity that visits communities across Northern Ireland with its life-saving early detection services.”

Supporting Musgrave’s ambition of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040, the store has also been refurbished with sustainability in mind, as Musgrave works to achieve its net zero ambition by 2040.

David added: “Sustainability is also high on SuperValu’s agenda, and we have significantly invested in new energy saving technology to make store operations more efficient and reduce our carbon footprint. This includes energy efficient LED lighting, top-grade energy efficient refrigeration, as well as electronic shelf edge labels which will reduce paper usage.

"We look forward to continuing to serve the community of Lurgan for many years to come.”