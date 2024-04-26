Supporter’s of Lisburn’s Downtown Centre get ready to go the extra mile to raise funds for the charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn Downtown Centre have two relay teams competing in the Belfast Marathon and five walkers completing the eight-mile walk.

A team total of 15 individuals made up of staff, volunteers and Downtown supporters – each individual has dedicated months to training for their stretch in the marathon whilst fundraising, raising vital funds for the work of Downtown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Downtown is a community a hub, a space for all in the centre of Lisburn.” explained centre manager Jill Watton.

Staff and supporters of Lisburn's Downtown Centre will be taking part in the Belfast marathon to raise money for the charity. Pic credit: Downtown Centre

"Downtown’s mission is to create a supportive and inclusive space for adults struggling through isolation and loneliness.

"We are here for those seeking community, friendship, and continued learning all whilst enjoying a good cup of tea.

"Downtown have been supporting adults in the community for 35 years, providing group-based support on a long-term and consistent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Downtown will be with members through the highs and the lows, offering a safe place, words of encouragement, compassionate volunteers, self-help resources, mental health talks and facilitators, and fun activities along the way."

Staff and supporters of Lisburn's Downtown Centre will be taking part in the Belfast marathon to raise money for the charity. Pic credit: Downtown Centre

If you would like to support the Downtown Centre, donations can be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/downtowncentre2024

The Downtown Centre has a number of different groups and activities running on regular basis at its home in First Lisburn Presbyterian Church, including The Welcome Club - weekly Monday group aimed at promoting positive mental health for individuals with a learning disability and Autistic Spectrum Disorder; The Friday Club - weekly group for people who suffer from a mental health illness; Weekly Tuesday Drop-in - open to the whole community, supports individuals who are socially isolated; Weekly Thursday Drop-in - open to the whole community, supports individuals who are socially isolated; The Downtown Choir - a weekly group open to all in our community; and Cheer You Up Club - meets on the first Wednesday of the month for older people, designed to provide an opportunity for social interaction.