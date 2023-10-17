Take a guided tour of Benburb Castle over Halloween school holiday and find out about its history
The tour will take approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Beginning at the museum the tour guide will explain the early history of the site and then walk down to the castle entrance.
Tickets cost £2 per person and can be booked by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/benburb-castle-tours-tickets-736483521037?aff=oddtdtcreator
On arrival at the site visitors will be taken into the smaller of the two flankers where the guide will talk them through the castle's role leading up to the Battle of Benburb.
The tour will then move to the second flanker, which has been restored to the condition it was in when it was first in use. Here the guide will give a talk on the uses of the various spaces within the flanker and the later history of the site.
On leaving the site the tour guide will walk back with the party to the main courtyard and talk them through some of the history of the manor house.
As portions of the tour are outside, tours will only be run when weather allows, and you may need to bring with you a waterproof coat or umbrella.
Some portions of the tour are not accessible in a wheelchair or for those who have limited mobility, if you inform the organisers in advance they will do as much as possible to accommodate you.