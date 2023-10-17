Register
Take a guided tour of Benburb Castle over Halloween school holiday and find out about its history

For the first time in two years, Benburb Priory will be running tours of Benburb Castle to coincide with the Halloween school holidays.The tour will cover the history of the site from the O’Neill era through to the modern day.
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:09 BST
The tour will take approximately 45 minutes to an hour. Beginning at the museum the tour guide will explain the early history of the site and then walk down to the castle entrance.

Tickets cost £2 per person and can be booked by visiting: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/benburb-castle-tours-tickets-736483521037?aff=oddtdtcreator

On arrival at the site visitors will be taken into the smaller of the two flankers where the guide will talk them through the castle's role leading up to the Battle of Benburb.

Tours of Benburb Castle are available over the Halloween period. Credit: Benburb PrioryTours of Benburb Castle are available over the Halloween period. Credit: Benburb Priory
Tours of Benburb Castle are available over the Halloween period. Credit: Benburb Priory

The tour will then move to the second flanker, which has been restored to the condition it was in when it was first in use. Here the guide will give a talk on the uses of the various spaces within the flanker and the later history of the site.

On leaving the site the tour guide will walk back with the party to the main courtyard and talk them through some of the history of the manor house.

As portions of the tour are outside, tours will only be run when weather allows, and you may need to bring with you a waterproof coat or umbrella.

Some portions of the tour are not accessible in a wheelchair or for those who have limited mobility, if you inform the organisers in advance they will do as much as possible to accommodate you.

