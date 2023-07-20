Three Islandmagee siblings are to embark on a 10-day residential course with the Ulster Youth Orchestra (UYO) leading up its 30th anniversary performances.

Eva, Jonny and Theo Hayward will play with the orchestra at the National Concert Hall in Dublin on August 10 and at the Ulster Hall in Belfast two days later.

A total of 96 young musicians will be coached by a team of professional tutors during the course at Greenmount Agricultural College, Antrim.

Eva, who is in her final year studying Classics in Oxford, plays the violin and joined the orchestra first in 2018 followed in 2019 by double bassist Jonny who is going into his second year at the Royal Academy of Music in London. Theo, who plays viola, became a member of UYO in 2020 and is about to begin his musical studies at the Royal Academy of Music.

Eva, who is in her final year studying Classics in Oxford, plays the violin. Photo submitted by Ulster Youth Orchestra

The trio said they were delighted to be part of the orchestra’s milestone celebrations and highlighted the opportunities membership of it offers.

In a joint statement, they said: “UYO combines a warm atmosphere with a standard in the upper echelons of youth orchestras around the world. Everyone is so friendly and summer really wouldn’t be the same without 10 days in Greenmount. The staff are amazing, and the craic between members and staff is one of many things that sets UYO apart from other similar ensembles.

"Performing Scheherazade last year in the Ulster Hall was a particular highlight of the UYO experience so far - the massive brass moments in the fourth movement were incredible! Performing Gershwin’s American in Paris on the Bratislava tour was another musical highlight of UYO.

Enjoyable Evenings

Double bassist Jonny, who is going into his second year at the Royal Academy of Music in London. Photo submitted by Ulster Youth Orchestra

"Many enjoyable evenings in the iconic Cyber Cafe and intense games of pool and table tennis are also among the best of times at UYO, as well as the wonderful tractor simulator.”

Bringing the very best out of the young orchestra will be Venezuelan-born American conductor Ilyich Rivas. At only 29 years old, Ilyich Rivas already has nearly 20 years in his profession under his belt and enjoys a remarkable career with concerts all over the world.

Joining the UYO on stage will be pianists Barry Douglas and Michael McHale. Barry will perform Tchaikovsky’s majestic Piano Concerto No.1 in the first half and in the second half, Michael will play Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F - a work dominated by rhythm, mood, and atmosphere. The finale is the thrilling and ever-popular West Side Story: Symphonic Dances by Bernstein.

The Haywards added: “Tackling the Bernstein Symphonic Dances this year will be unreal, especially the iconic ‘Mambo’ section, as will getting the chance to play with professionals like Barry Douglas and Michael McHale. Having three of us there at the same time will be very wholesome and nice as we go our separate ways to university next year.”

Theo, who plays viola, became a member of UYO in 2020. Photo submitted by Ulster Youth Orchestra

The orchestra was founded 1993 and its principal funder is the the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Tickets for the Dublin concert (€20 / €15 / €9) are can be obtained via + 353 (1) 417 0000 / www.nch.ie and at the National Concert Hall box office on the evening.