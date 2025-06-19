Police have confirmed a man has died after a serious two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Tandragee area earlier on Thursday (June 19).

In a statement, PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair: “Officers received and responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a Renault Scenic car at Mullahead Road shortly after 8.10am.

“Colleagues from partner services were also in attendance. Sadly, a 25-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Road closures were in place for some time but the Mullahead Road has since reopened, while a closure remains in place at Ballymore Road."

Police are appealing to anyone in the area at the time and who has dash cam or mobile phone footage to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 231 of 19/06/25.