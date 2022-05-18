A task force of 60 people in the community and voluntary sector across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon have united to help deal with some serious issues affecting the community.

On Monday, the ABC Community and Voluntary Sector Action Plan was launched to ‘tackle improving mental health, poverty and promoting environmental sustainability’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Panel’s Action Plan aims to respond to the most pressing issues for communities, issues that have been amplified by the pandemic. The themes for action are: mental health and wellbeing, anti-poverty, place and locality planning, climate action & environmental sustainability, and strengthening the community, voluntary and social enterprise sector.

Launch of Community and Voluntary Sector Panel Action Plan. From Left: Donna Stewart;Laura Wylie; Brendan McPartlin; Colin Loughran; Geraldine Lawless' Chair CVSP and Chris Leech Civic Centre Craigavon Co.Armagh CREDIT: LiamMcArdle.com

The ABC Community and Voluntary Sector Panel, which was established in 2018 as part of the ABC Community Planning Partnership, will be the umbrella group uniting 60 members from community, voluntary and social enterprise organisations across the borough.

The Community Plan, called Connected, sets out nine long-term outcomes or aspirations. The panel has developed a set of key actions detailing how the sector intends to work together to delivery this long-term vision.

Chair of the Community and Voluntary Panel Geraldine Lawless, said: “This Action Plan is an opportunity for everyone with an interest in the wellbeing of local people and places to work together to tackle some of the big issues facing our community: improving mental health, tackling poverty and promoting environmental sustainability. I encourage anyone with an interest to get involved.”

Cllr Tim McClelland, Chair of Governance, Strategy and Resources Committee, ABC Council, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we were reminded of the role this important sector plays in supporting people through crises, and this plan sees the sector coming together in a strategic way to work towards early intervention and prevention.

“It also highlights how important it is for us to support the sector, its staff and its volunteers.”

Organisations and individuals from across the borough are encouraged to get involved.

If anyone is interested in finding our more about the Community & Voluntary Sector Panel, you can call Community Planning Team: 0300 0300 900, email: [email protected], or go on-line at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/communityplanning

-