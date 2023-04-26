From their title, one might have expected them to be discussing Rare Breeds or grazing animals, but instead, this was all about the developing trend for ‘grazing platters’.
Having experienced this in the USA, Rebecca returned home and put together a pretty cheeseboard as a gift for a friend. This was so successful that others began to ask the sisters to make them something similar, and so the business began to grow.
A lot of fun was had during the evening, as to begin with, all the ladies were involved in making Easter chicks from strawberries.
Following this, a light hearted foodie quiz ensued. Winner, Eilish, and runner up, Helen, were delighted to win a gift box containing locally produced cheese, crackers and chutney.
Finally, Rachel and Rebecca demonstrated how they put together a cheeseboard.
Everyone eventually came together for the business part of the meeting. Iris gave a report on ACWW, the Association of Country Women of the World, whose aim is to help ladies, in areas of great poverty, have a better quality of life.
Gwen reported on the AGM which had been held in the Europa Hotel, and encouraged everyone to become involved in the Balmoral Show.
The evening’s competition for a decorative tin was won by Iris who was also the April Birthday Girl. Theresa won the ballot. That concluded a fun evening, and no doubt the cheeseboards of Crumlin will never look the same again.