Tax credit deadline looming for thousands of people across Northern Ireland

Time is running out for tax credits customers across Northern Ireland to renew their claim or risk having their payments stopped, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has warned.

The annual deadline is July 31 and customers who received a renewal pack with a red line across the first page and the words ‘reply now’ are being reminded to urgently confirm their circumstances for the current tax year to continue receiving payments.

Circumstances that could affect tax credits payments include changes to living arrangements, childcare, working hours or a change in income.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HMRC says the quickest and easiest way for customers to renew their tax credits is digitally via GOV.UK or the HMRC app.

Tax credits customers have until July 31 to renew their claim or risk having their payments stopped. Picture: Pixabay.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director-General for Customer Services, said: “Please act now to meet the July 31 deadline for renewing your tax credits or your payments could stop. There is no need to call us, it is quick and easy to renew via GOV.UK or the HMRC app. For details on how to renew, search ‘manage my tax credits’ on GOV.UK.”

HMRC sent out two types of renewal packs to 1.5 million customers between May 2 and June 15, 2023. These were:

‘reply now’ packs had a red line across the first page and the words ‘reply now’. Customers must confirm their circumstances to renew their tax credits

‘check now’ packs had a black line across the first page and the words ‘check now.’ Customers whose details are correct do not need to do anything and their tax credits will be automatically renewed

Help and support is available on GOV.UK for customers renewing claims and HMRC has released a video to explain how tax credits customers can use the HMRC app to view, manage and update their details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Criminals do use tax credits renewals and other deadlines in scams to attempt to trick people into sharing their banking or other personal details. Typical scam examples include emails or texts claiming an individual’s details aren’t up to date and that they risk losing out on payments that are due to them.

If a phone call, text or email is unexpected, do not give out private information or reply, and do not download attachments or click on links.

HMRC is also warning people not to share their login details with anyone else. Visit GOV.UK for more information on how to report a scam or suspicious activity.