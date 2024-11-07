Could you join a Coleraine teen by walking to Scotland to make a difference to a child’s life?

16-year-old Oliver Dickey is asking for support for Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust’s (NICLT) Walk to Scotland which is taking place aboard the Stena Line ferry from Belfast to Scotland this November 17.

Participants will complete laps around the ship, enjoy live entertainment and a hearty meal, and join inspiring Oliver as he takes on his fifth Walk to Scotland.

This unique event combines a memorable trip across the Irish Sea with an incredible cause – raising funds to give children with life-limiting conditions a magical day in Lapland.

Oliver Dickey, 16, from Coleraine with Gerry Kelly, President, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust and Oliver’s brother Max and his cousin Holly Lamont. CREDIT NICTL

Oliver, who lives with cerebral palsy, has been a passionate supporter of NICLT since he first experienced the Lapland trip over a decade ago.

Despite recently undergoing surgery and facing another operation in December, Oliver is determined to participate in the event, planning to "wheel to Scotland" while his family completes the walk on board the Stena Line vessel.

“I may not be able to walk this year, but if I can take part five years running, so can you!” says Oliver, who raised over £10,000 for the charity in 2019 with the help of his friend Ethan Pollock.

His dedication, even amid physical challenges, showcases the impact of NI Children to Lapland’s mission.

The funds raised will go toward NICLT’s annual Lapland trip on December 16, when up to 100 children from Northern Ireland with serious medical conditions will experience a winter wonderland.

The trip, meticulously planned to include medical support, is a chance for these children to meet Santa, ride in a sleigh, bake with Mrs. Claus, and create lasting memories with their families. Tragically, for some children, this may be their final holiday together.

Oliver’s mother, Charlene Dickey, who now serves on NICLT’s Management Board, added: “We are so grateful for all who support this charity. Each donation, each step, and each participant brings us closer to giving these children a day filled with pure joy and wonder.

“The Walk to Scotland is such a fun day out. It combines movement with a purpose and that purpose is creating magic for some of the most vulnerable children living here.”

For full details, visit NICLT’s Walk to Scotland page.