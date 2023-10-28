Teenage boy in critical condition and two others injured in Co Armagh traffic collision
Two other teenagers were also injured.
The collision took place on Friday night on the Sturgan Road, Camlough and police are urging anyone with information or who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.
Inspector Macdonald said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.20pm on Friday evening (October 27) that a collision had occurred involving a black VW Golf.
"Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"The back-seat passenger of the car, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to hospital for life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition in hospital at this time.
"Meanwhile, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy who were also in the front of the vehicle, were taken to hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.
"The road which was closed for a time has since reopened to all traffic on Saturday morning.
"Our investigation is now underway to establish exactly what happened. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashccam footage to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2021 27/10/23.”