Carnfunnock Country Park. Photo: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced the temporary closure of a number of sites due to weather concerns.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Northern Ireland, as winds of up to 70mph are forecast.

In a statement, Mid and East Borough Council said: “Due to the Yellow Weather Warning for Wind which is in place until 11pm tonight, Thursday 30 October 2025, Council is advising the public to avoid parks and open spaces such as Carnfunnock, Ecos etc.”

It added the following sites will be closed to the public:

Play parks;

People's Park, Ballymena;

Bentra;

Memorial Park, Ballymena;

Dixon Park, Larne;

Tullygarley, Larne;

Sentry Hill, Ballymena.

“Sites will reopen once the weather warning has ended, following a site inspection.”

The council had already cancelled the annual ‘Hallowena’ event at People’s Park in Ballymena.

Other local authorities around the province are carrying yellow weather warning alerts.

Meanwhile, NI Water is advising the public that Silent Valley Mountain Park will be closed all today on and is scheduled to reopen on Friday, October 31, pending a site safety inspection.

It added: “We would like to remind the public to be careful when accessing any of our reservoirs and sites, particularly during weather warning periods.”