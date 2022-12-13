Demand for social and affordable housing in the Carnalbanagh area is being researched by the Housing Executive – and residents are asked to get in touch to register their interest.

Tim Gilpin, Housing Executive rural and regeneration manager, explained: “This Rural Housing Needs Test gives an opportunity for people in Carnalbanagh and the surrounding district to find out more about housing options in the area. If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the district.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list. But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that people tell us there is a demand.”

Geraldine Haire, the Housing Executive’s area manager for Mid and East Antrim, urged people to express an interest if they want to live in a social home.

Eoin McKinney and Christopher McAfee, from the Housing Executive, are calling for people to get in touch by December 23 if they are interested in social and affordable housing in the Carnalbanagh area.

She said: “This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to get in touch. “

“While the Rural and Regeneration Unit examines the potential for new housing, you will still be considered for any housing that might become available if you are already registered with us or a housing association.”

