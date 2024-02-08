Register
Testing demand for social and affordable homes in Ardboe, Ballinderry and Moortown

Research on the demand for social and affordable housing in three Mid Ulster rural settlements is now being conducted by the Housing Executive and Rural Housing Association.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:36 GMT
Potential residents are being urged to register their interest in living in Ballinderry, Ardboe and Moortown before Friday March 1 by calling 028 9598 2502 or emailing [email protected].

An online form has also been made available and can be accessed by visiting nihe.gov.uk

Housing Executive staff are very keen to engage with any potential residents who would like more information.

Social living put to the test: Working hard to conduct research into local demand for social and affordable homes in Ardboe, Moortown and Ballinderry is, from left, Louise Smyth, Housing Executive Lettings Manager, Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Officer and Ruth Buchanan, Rural Housing Association. Credit: SubmittedSocial living put to the test: Working hard to conduct research into local demand for social and affordable homes in Ardboe, Moortown and Ballinderry is, from left, Louise Smyth, Housing Executive Lettings Manager, Eoin McKinney, Housing Executive Rural Officer and Ruth Buchanan, Rural Housing Association. Credit: Submitted
Tim Gilpin, acting rural and regeneration manager at the Housing Executive, explained: “A Rural Housing Needs Test is an opportunity for people in these areas outside of Cookstown to find out more about housing options in the area.

“Quite often, especially when we have very few social homes in an area, people don’t see the value of coming forward to put their name on the waiting list.

“But we use the local waiting list to determine housing need and to support housing associations in developing new homes, so it’s vitally important that

people tell us there is a demand.

“If we find there is demand for new homes, then we can engage with a housing association to examine the potential for a new-build scheme in the district.”

Sharon Crooks, the Housing Executive’s Mid-Ulster Area Manager, is also urging local people to express an interest if they want to live in a social home.

She said: “This exercise will help us to determine the need for new housing in this area and I’d encourage interested local residents to get in touch."