Thandi Dube: PSNI seek help from the public to locate missing person with links to Newtownabbey
Police are urging the public to get in touch if they have seen Thandi Dube, who has been reported missing.
Thandi Dube, who is 29, has not been in contact with her family since Saturday, June 14.
Thandi has links to the Newtownabbey, Lisburn, Bangor and Belfast areas and is described as being approximately 175cm in height, of slim build with dark hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 1356 of 18/06/2025.