Thanksgiving service held for Cookstown fire victim Robert 'Stevie' Stevenson

Tributes have been paid to Cookstown fire victim Robert 'Stevie' Stevenson at a special Thanksgiving Service organised by friends and neighbours in the town.

There was a good attendance with people travelling from all parts of Ireland to be present at the recent service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown.

Mr Stevenson, who was 94, was found dead by firefighters who were called to a blaze at his bungalow in The Pines area of Cookstown on November 30 last year.

Born in Glasgow, he was a former vice-principal of Cookstown High School and was well known and highly respected in scouting, hockey and athletic circles.

Robert 'Stevie' Stevenson who died in a house fire in Cookstown on November 30 last. Pic NI Athletics

Those attending heard he gained his secondary education at Maidstone Grammar School and gained his Science degree at Queens University, Belfast.

While at school he began training in Scout leadership and throughout his National Service he linked up with a scout group wherever he was posted.

In 1956 he was appointed as science teacher in Cookstown High School and welcomed as Scout Leader in First Cookstown Scout Group. He held this role until his 65th birthday in 1993.

For many years he was also District Commissioner in Mid Ulster. After 1993 he took on roles including County Secretary, District Secretary, membership of the Arrowhead Committee and Badge Secretary for the District.

He remained active in helping to deliver the weekly programme for both Scouts and Explorers in First Cookstown.

His other passion was sport including Athletics and Schoolgirls hockey. He was instrumental in organising competitions in both sports in the west of the province. He was a recognised timekeeper and gained selection for the Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

Tributes were given by Ms Gwyneth Evans, Cookstown High School, including a contribution from Mr Wilfred Young (former Headmaster), Mr Rea (Scout Leader) and George Barclay (Athletics).

Rev Isaac Thompson spoke as a grateful parent for scouting. Rev Michael Currie took as his text the scout motto ‘Be Prepared’ and spoke warmly of Stevie’s contribution to youth education and development.

