The congregation of First Lisburn Presbyterian Church have bid farewell to retiring minister John Brackenridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a valedictory service held on Sunday December 31.

Members of the congregation held a celebration meal in the Beechlawn Hotel in early January, when more than 120 people enjoyed a wonderful night of great food and wonderful fellowship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from several church organisations spoke on the evening about John.

Retiring minister Rev John Brackenridge and his wife Jacquie. Pic credit: FLPC

Everyone was delighted to have the retired clerk of session, Perry Reid, present and to hear him recounting memories of his time working closely with John.

Dr Henry Brown spoke on behave of the Downtown Centre. Ted Parks and his grandson Ashley spoke about John’s impact on all ages of the congregation. Gillian Methven presented John and his wife Jacquie gifts on behalf of the Girls’ Brigade company.

John began his ministerial career as assistant minister in Fitzroy, before being appointed as minister to Boardmills and Killaney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He then moved to Knock as Associate Minister and then onto Dundrod in 1995. John was appointed to First Lisburn 21 years ago in 2002. The Brackenridge family moved from Dundrod to Lisburn.

Elders from First Lisburn Presbyterian Church with retiring minister Rev John Brackenridge. Pic credit: FLPC

It has been a great source of pleasure for the congregation to watch Amy, Sophie and Ben grow up through school and university, beginning and establishing their careers and finding their future spouses.

During his ministry, First Lisburn has seen the church change and evolve. John has led FLPC with faith, dedication and a love for the people in his care.

He has faithfully demonstrated his personal love of Christ through his ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John has always endeavoured to encourage evangelism, discipleship and fellowship among our people and beyond. He has guided the church and embraced the challenges that the years have brought.

Members of the Brackenridge family at the meal to celebrate the retirement of minister Rev John Brackenridge. Pic credit: FLPC

John has always had a deep conviction to support and encourage the youth of the congregation and the wider Lisburn community. Shortly after he came to FLPC, he launched Future First. He secured funding and appointed the first Youth and Family worker.

John’s vision led to the refurbishment and reconfiguration of the sanctuary to create a beautiful worship space.

The old and much-loved building transformed into a new space that is modern, airy and fit for purpose and can be easily adjusted to accommodate different types of worship. New spaces were created from obsolete areas that are now used for bible studies, meetings and congregational events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John has been very ably supported throughout his ministry by his wife Jacquie. She has been an integral part of so many areas of the congregation and the gap that she leaves will be very difficult to fill. The whole congregation appreciate her part in the ministry of FLPC.

The folk of First Lisburn have all enjoyed the hospitality shown by the Brackenridge family in the Manse over the years.