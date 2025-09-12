Motorists have been urged to approach a new road junction layout at The Cutts in Dunmurry with caution.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins welcomed the completion of the £2.4million major road safety scheme as the new signals are now operational at the busy McKinstry Road / Derriaghy Road / Cutts junction

It is hoped the new junction layout will provide significant safety improvements for vehicles turning right and pedestrians by widening of the McKinstry Road to accommodate a revised traffic signal layout.

The speed limit along the stretch of road has also been reduced to 40mph.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins visited The Cutts, Dunmurry to view the completed £2.4m road safety improvement scheme for the junction. Pictured left to right are Ryan Milliken, DFI, Infrastructure Minster Liz Kimmins. Graeme Salmon, DfI and Ronan Lavery, McQuillan Companies. Picture: Peter O'Hara Photography

Minister Kimmins said: "This was a much sought after scheme for the area which has experienced a number of road traffic collisions over the years, and I am pleased that my Department has been able to deliver on its commitment to improve road safety for all road users in the vicinity.

"This busy road can carry up to 20,000 vehicles per day and the improvements will not only benefit drivers but the wider footways and Puffin / Toucan controlled crossings will provide safer facilities for those who wish to walk, wheel or cycle as well as better access to the Glider halt, local schools and businesses.

"This has been a complex project to plan and complete and I appreciate the cooperation of the public while the work has taken place.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins at the £2.4m road safety improvement scheme at The Cutts, Dunmurry. Picture: Peter O'Hara Photography

The Department is urging drivers to approach the junction with caution as they get accustomed to the new signal phasing.

A spokesperson said some minor works to install high friction surfacing approaching the junction and footway surfacing remain and will be completed over the next few weeks.