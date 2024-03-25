Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast club, which has been making people laugh since 1992, has partnered with Harp Lager to take its much-loved show on the road.

Taking turns to host will be Colin Murphy, Paddy McDonnell and Andrew Ryan and keeping the laughter going will be headline acts such as Ciaran Barlett, Paddy Raff, Susie McCabe, William Thompson, John Colleary, Adam Bloom, with more still to be announced.

The tour will stop at the following locations:

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedians Paddy McDonnell, Colin Murphy and Andrew Ryan with Jade Henry, production executive at The Empire Laughs Back, highlighting the upcoming tour. Photo submitted

Harbour Gin Bar, Portrush - Wednesday, April 10;

Sallys Of Omagh - Wednesday, April 17;

O’Hares Newcastle – Wednesday, April 24;

Peadar O'Donnell's, Londonderry/Derry - Wednesday, May 1;

Blakes of the Hollow, Enniskillen - Wednesday, May 15;

Court House Bar, Lurgan – Wednesday, May 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at empirelaughsback.com at a cost of £12 per person, with a discounted rate for students of £10 per person.

Jade Henry, production executive at The Empire Laughs Back, said: “I firmly believe humour makes us more resilient, creative, and resourceful people, it is simply good for the soul. In recent years we’ve seen such growth in popularity across the local comedy industry and as a result, we’ve loved welcoming more people through the doors of our Belfast venue.